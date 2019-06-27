A United States seafood supplier mislabeled more than USD 4 million (EUR 3.5 million) worth of blue crab meat as “Product of the U.S.A.,” when it was actually purchased from Asia, the U.S. government …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
US supplier allegedly mislabeled USD 4 million worth of crab
A United States seafood supplier mislabeled more than USD 4 million (EUR 3.5 million) worth of blue crab meat as “Product of the U.S.A.,” when it was actually purchased from Asia, the U.S. government …