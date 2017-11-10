US tax uncertainty hammers dollar

Core retail sales are expected to have gained 0.2 % in October. The euro/U.S. dollar (EUR/USD) currency pair gained 0.51 % in the last five days. The single currency is trading at 1.1667 after a week of few economic data releases leaving the market to …
