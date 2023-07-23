The Argentine peso has been in a freefall in the past few years as concerns about the troubled economy continued. The USD/ARS exchange rate surged to a record high of 270, meaning the peso has become …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/ARS: 2 reasons the Argentine peso plunge could take a breather - July 23, 2023
- Eur/Usd: Weekly Forecast 23Rd July – 29Th July - July 23, 2023
- Pairs In Focus This Week Gbp/Usd, Eur/Usd, Silver, Usd/Cad - July 23, 2023