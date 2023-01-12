All eyes are peeled on the US inflation reading due this afternoon. Forecasters expect to see the sixth straight slowdown for the month …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD awaits hotly anticipated inflation data, EUR maintains pressure on GBP - January 12, 2023
- Any Drop In Euro Interest Rates In 2023 Will Be Temporary - January 12, 2023
- EUR/USD Analysis: Bulls now await US CPI before positioning for further appreciating move - January 12, 2023