Meanwhile, the Fed is making a clear-case that they’re not done yet. There was a large impact that showed in EUR/USD today as a quick run of strength in the pair was soundly faded and prices have …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD reverses sharply on Powell’s words, breaks below 0.9850 to weekly lows - November 2, 2022
- USD Breaks Out, SPX, Nasdaq Break Down After FOMC - November 2, 2022
- EUR/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Fed Policy Change Unclear; Waiting for Powell to Break the Stalemate - November 2, 2022