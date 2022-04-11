USD/CAD is inching towards the previous weeks’ high at 1.2620 as bears attack the oil market. Easing supply concerns and falling demand in China have brought a sell-off in the oil prices. An uncertain …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD advances towards 1.2600 on weak oil prices - April 10, 2022
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls firming into key H4 resistance - April 10, 2022
- EUR/GBP breaks out of consolidation, French elections in focus - April 10, 2022