USD/CAD traders will be eying the FOMC and the Oil price. USD/CAD is riding dynamic support with a focus on 1.3700. USD/CAD ended the week at a familiar resistance near 1.3650 as oil prices moved to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD bears lurking ahead of the Fed - December 11, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye a break of key 1.0550 area, eyes on 1.0600 - December 11, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye 0.6820 while riding dynamic support - December 11, 2022