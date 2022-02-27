USD/CAD printed the biggest daily loss of 2022 on Friday as risk-off mood escalated. Russia President Putin puts nuclear deterrence forces on high alert. Ukraine-Russia talks can trigger risk-on mood …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Breaking: EUR/USD gaps down to print fresh lows for 2022 on stark concerns over the Ukraine crisis - February 27, 2022
- USD/CAD bears stay hopeful at 1.2700 as oil bulls eye Russia’s nuclear alarm - February 27, 2022
- Anticipated EUR/USD Weakness Puts 1.0871 on Radar - February 27, 2022