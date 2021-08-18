USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Awaits July Inflation Numbers

The Canadian dollar tested support yesterday and recouped some of Tuesday’s losses overnight. The loonie continues to be undermined by lingering negative risk sentiment and concerns the U.S. Federal …
