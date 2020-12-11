USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Consolidation Continues

The Canadian dollar is an after-thought in the context of global FX trading. Its moves are directed by commodity currency and EUR/USD price action, with domestic influences ignored.
The Bank of …
