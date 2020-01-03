AUD/USD and NZD/USD fared poorly as well with AUD/JPY selling exacerbating the AUD/USD move lower. EUR/USD extended yesterday’s losses, dropping to $1.1126 from $1.1177 before rebounding to $1.1142 in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Drifts Lower - January 3, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Ready for another dive after bouncing on upbeat German data - January 3, 2020
- EUR/USD off weekly lows, still in the red below mid-1.1100s post-German CPI - January 3, 2020