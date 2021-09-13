The Canadian dollar should have soared Friday, after Statistics Canada reported 90,200 new jobs were created in August. It didn’t happen. The Canadian data was greatly overshadowed by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Pressured by broad U.S. Dollar Demand - September 13, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: When a German central banker goes dovish, the only way seems down - September 13, 2021
- EUR/USD to grind lower from 1.18 to 1.12 in the next year – SocGen - September 13, 2021