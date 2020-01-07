USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Shows Resilience

The apparent easing of U.S./Iran tensions sparked some unwinding of some “safe-haven” trades. USD/CHF climbed as well, rising to 0.9707 from its overnight low of 0.9680. EUR/USD direction is undecided …
