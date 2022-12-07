Bank of Canada meeting ahead – China steps up pace of Covid-zero retreat – US dollar bid but off its best levels USDCAD snapshot open 1.3684-88, overnight range 1.3634-1.3698, close 1.3651, WTI $73.61 …
