USD/CAD edges higher ahead of American session, trades above 1.3070

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1850, falling further away from the peak above 1.20. The ECB’s Lane said the exchange rate matters, weighing on the euro. German retail sales missed estimates. ADP NFP …
