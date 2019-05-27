The EUR/USD pair finished the week with gains just a handful of pips above the 1.1200 level, as dismal US data released by the end of the week pressured the American currency. With the early results …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD: Flat around 1.3440 amid USD/WTI weakness
The EUR/USD pair finished the week with gains just a handful of pips above the 1.1200 level, as dismal US data released by the end of the week pressured the American currency. With the early results …