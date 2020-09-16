USD/CAD: Further Downside Under 2020 Opening Price Is Possible

USD/CAD has been falling consistently after its peak in March 2020. After USD/CAD traversed the 1.40 handle, through to a peak of almost 1.47, a return of risk sentiment has helped USD to soften.
