USD/CAD holds ground near the 1.3440 mark in the early Asian session. The US Producer Price Index (PPI) YoY grew by 0.8% in July from 0.1% in June. The rebound in oil prices has underpinned the Loonie …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD holds ground near the 1.3440 mark, eyes on Canadian CPI, US Retail Sales - August 13, 2023
- EUR/USD sellers attack 1.0930 support on firmer yields, downbeat ECB concerns, focus on Fed Minutes - August 13, 2023
- NZD/USD remains on the defensive below the 0.6000, RBNZ rate decision eyed - August 13, 2023