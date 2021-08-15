USD/CAD prints mild gains on the first trading day of the week. US Dollar Index pares part of its previous week gains on dismal data. The Canadian dollar weighs down by weaker commodity prices, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD holds monthly support near 1.2520 on softer USD - August 15, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls brace for 11-week-old hurdle around 1.1800 - August 15, 2021
- NZD/USD bulls looking to the RBNZ to hike - August 15, 2021