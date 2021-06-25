USD/CAD Price Analysis: Defensive above 50-SMA, two-week-old support line

USD/CAD struggles to extend bounce off key supports. Weekly horizontal resistance guards immediate upside amid steady RSI. Further losses envisioned amid hesitant recovery, bumpy road to the north.
