EUR/USD extends recovery moves from last Wednesday’s top. Normal RSI conditions suggest the continuation of the recent upside. 200-HMA offers additional support, 1.1860 can challenge bulls targeting …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Sidelined near 1.3020, daily chart shows bear fatigue - November 10, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Consolidating Around 1.1820, With The Risk Skewed To The Downside - November 10, 2020
- Chinese chain raising USD 15 million for “crayfish war” with rival - November 10, 2020