USD/CAD Gains Ground Despite The Rebound In The Oil Markets USD/CAD moved back above the 1.3550 level despite the strong rebound of WTI oil, which managed to settle above the $76 level. Currently, USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Rebounds After Yesterday’s Sell-Off - December 14, 2022
- EUR/USD 1.08 could complete this 1st wave [Video] - December 14, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Continues to Struggle With Region - December 14, 2022