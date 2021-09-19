USD/CAD refreshes monthly top below 1.2800 ahead of Canada elections

USD/CAD rises to the fresh monthly top, recently wobbling near 1.2775, as Canadian citizens brace for Monday’s Federal elections. While the loonie pair’s previous upside could be linked to the firmer …
