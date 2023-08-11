USD/CAD trades with a mild negative bias on Friday, albeit lacks follow-through selling. The emergence of some USD selling turns out to be a key factor exerting some pressure. Bets for one more Fed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD remains on the defensive below mid-1.3400s, bullish potential seems intact - August 11, 2023
- EUR/USD to remain around 1.10 if the Fed not fuel expectations of imminent rate cuts – Commerzbank - August 11, 2023
- NZD/USD extends its downside above the 0.6000 mark, US PPI is in the spotlight - August 11, 2023