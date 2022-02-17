USD/CAD grinds higher around intraday top during the first positive day in three. News of Ukraine’s violation of ceasefire propelled USD, oil prices. Canada inflation came in stronger, US data was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD run-up fades above 1.2700 as oil bulls cheer Russian news - February 17, 2022
- EUR/USD drops towards 1.1300 on sudden risk-off mood, Fed, ECB speakers eyed - February 16, 2022
- EUR seen on an upward path vs. most majors – Morgan Stanley - February 16, 2022