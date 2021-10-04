USD/CAD finishes the week a few points from flat at 1.2646. WTI closes at $75.59 on Friday a three-month high. US 10-year Treasury yield reaches 14-week high on Wednesday. The FXStreet Forecast Poll …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: A balance of forces aids the loonie - October 3, 2021
- GBP/USD remains poised to meet 1.3500 amid risk aversion, USD rebound - October 3, 2021
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Sellers aim for 78.6% Fibonacci retracement - October 3, 2021