USD/CAD falls 1.4% despite rising US Treasury yields. WTI closes at its highest level since July 13. Canadian Federal election leaves no trace on markets. FXStreet Forecast Poll is uniformly bearish …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Adjusting the volatile balance - September 26, 2021
- Luisa Via Roma Plans to Go Public Following $152 Million USD Investment - September 26, 2021
- Euro Forecast: Limited EUR/USD Bounce Could Follow German Election Results - September 26, 2021