USD/CAD bias is higher as markets await next week’s FOMC meeting. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts an accelerating decline inthe USD/CAD. Canada’s excellent August payroll report and a modest gain in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Federal Reserve dominates market considerations - September 12, 2021
- Gold, Chart of the Week: XAU/USD bears seek break of $1,770 - September 12, 2021
- EUR/USD forecast as Eurozone economy moves to a “sweet spot” - September 12, 2021