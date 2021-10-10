USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Oil give Canada the edge

The USD/CAD shed 1.4%opening at 1.2644 and finishing the week at 1.2472. It is off 2.8% since its 1.2829 close on August 20. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 4.6% on the week, ending at $79.11 its …
