USD/CAD drops to seven month low at 1.3192 on Thursday. US retail sales spur rebound from support at 1.3190. Better than expected Canadian June manufacturing sales fail to aid loonie. The USD/Cad …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Selling exhaustion - August 16, 2020
- EUR/USD: Turkey and changing COVID risks could trigger a deeper correction – MUFG - August 16, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bulls on pause, reluctant to give up - August 16, 2020