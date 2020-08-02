USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Support holds at the one-year line

USD/CAD reverses at 1.3330 support, finishes week unchanged. Canadian GDP expands 4.5% m/m in May, better than anticipated, after -11.5% in April. US pandemic statistics may presage an improvement in …
