US dollar drops on Friday as Americans’ consumer outlook falls to a new pandemic low. Consumer Sentiment in the US is hammered by inflation and Covid counts. WTI ends the week at $67.82, points from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: US consumers shock markets, but how much has really changed? - August 15, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar weakens on plummeting confidence - August 15, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: Chinese data may spur risk aversion - August 15, 2021