EUR/USD edges lower around 1.1870 amid a quiet start to the week’s Asian session trading on Monday. The major currency pair snapped a four-day uptrend on Friday, posting the bearish spinning top …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF gains above 0.9050 as risk appetite improves, Swiss data eyed - August 1, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Portrays bearish set-up on D1 below 1.1900 - August 1, 2021
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Has the pandemic market factor returned? - August 1, 2021