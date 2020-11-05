USD/CHF options show weakest bearish bias since May 2019

One-month risk reversals on USD/CHF, a gauge of calls to puts, is currently trading at -0.475 in favor of puts, the level last seen in May 2019, according to data source Reuters. The negative number …
