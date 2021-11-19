Monetary policy divergence between the Fed and the SNB favors the US dollar. USD/CHF Technical outlook: Mild-bullish but would need to break above 0.9291 to cement the upward bias. The USD/CHF …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF pares Thursday’s losses, approaches 0.9300 on broad US dollar strength - November 19, 2021
- EUR/USD: Euro downside move might have further to run – MUFG - November 19, 2021
- EUR/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Euro Continues Collapse - November 19, 2021