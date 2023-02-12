AUD/USD bears were unconvincing on Friday and we have seen little in the way of a commitment so far in the open on Monday, albeit in very early days in an illiquid open. The EUR/USD pair has showed a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Faces Risk of Sub-$1.06 on Inflation and Policy Sentiment - February 12, 2023
- GBP to USD Forecasts: Sub-$1.20 in Play as Focus Returns to Inflation - February 12, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Approaches critical resistance below 0.9300 amid a dismal market mood - February 12, 2023