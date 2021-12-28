USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears attack two-month-old support line below 0.9200

USD/CHF remains pressured around the lowest levels in three weeks. Failure to cross 61.8% Fibonacci retracement during previous bounce off the key support line joins firmer Momentum to favor sellers.
