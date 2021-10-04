USD/CHF remains depressed below 0.9300 as USD retreats

USD/CHF edges lower on Monday in the early Asian trading hours. The US Dollar Index slips below 94.00 as the new trading week begins. Renewed China’s Evergrande fears, inflation concerns, US-China …
