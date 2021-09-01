USD/CHF edges higher on Thursday during the initial Asian trading hours. Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar. US Dollar Index stays pressurized near 92.50 consecutively for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF remains poised to extend losses below 0.9150 ahead of Swiss data - September 1, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls attack key hurdle around 1.1850 - September 1, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls in control amid tepid US employment data - September 1, 2021