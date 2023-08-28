EUR/USD licks its wound at the lowest level in 13 weeks while making rounds to 1.0800. The Euro pair justifies the cautious optimism of the policymakers at the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF retraces from a multi-week high, holds above 0.8840, eyes on Swiss CPI/ US NFP - August 27, 2023
- EUR/USD grinds near 1.0800 as ECB, Fed policymakers defend hawkish moves, eyes on US inflation, NFP - August 27, 2023
- NZD/USD remains on the defensive above the 0.5700 mark amid USD demand, China’s economic woes - August 27, 2023