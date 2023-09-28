The USD/CHF pair reverses a modest Asian session dip on Thursday and now trades above the 0.9200 mark, well within the striking distance of its highest level since late March touched the previous day.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro Technical Update: EUR/USD Eyes Worst Week Since May, EUR/GBP Rejects Resistance - September 28, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Remains under selling pressure, the key contention is seen at 1.2100 - September 28, 2023
- USD/CHF stands tall near multi-month peak, above 0.9200 mark on bullish USD - September 28, 2023