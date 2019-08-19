USD/CHF technical analysis: Firm upside momentum towards 21-DMA amid bullish MACD

EUR/USD is at the mercy of the action in the German bond yields amid rising dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations and the talk of German fiscal boost. Eurozone Current Account and CPI data …
