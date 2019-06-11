EUR/USD is trading above 1.1300, marginally higher. Markets are more optimistic about trade despite threats from Trump to impose tariffs on China if he does not meet with his counterpart Xi. GBP/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro chops on Tuesday again - June 11, 2019
- USD/CHF technical analysis: Greenback stabilizing above 0.9860 - June 11, 2019
- EUR/USD: Ignoring Three Issues And Rising - June 11, 2019