USD/CHF traded higher on Wednesday, breaking above yesterday’s high, at around 0.9344. That said, the advance was temporarily stopped near the 0.9368 barrier, marked by the peak of September 30 th.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF trades in uptrend mode - November 24, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Next on the downside comes 1.1185 - November 24, 2021
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bearish Stability Ahead of Data - November 24, 2021