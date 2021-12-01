The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven CHF and assisted USD/CHF to gain traction. A subdued USD demand held back bulls from placing aggressive bets and capped the upside. Rising Fed rate hike …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF trades with modest gains around 0.9200, downside seems protected - December 1, 2021
- EUR/USD comes under pressure, still above 1.1300 - December 1, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Showing Signs of Confusion - December 1, 2021