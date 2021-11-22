In recent trade today, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan (CNY) at 6.3952 vs. the estimate of 6.3880 and the previous fix of 6.3825 as well as the prior close of 6.3 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/CNY fix: 6.3952 vs. the estimate of 6.3880 - November 21, 2021
- NZD/USD is on te forex watchlist, RBNZ showdown this week - November 21, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears take on bullish commitments at key structure - November 21, 2021