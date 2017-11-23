USD Continues to Struggle. EU News Supports Euro

At the same time, the euro was slightly supported by strong EMU PMI’s. EUR/USD came close to the 1.1861/80 resistance, but a real test didn’t occur. USD/JPY hovers in the 111.25 area. Overnight, Asian equity markets traded mixed to lower. Japanese markets …
