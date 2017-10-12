USD down a little across the board

Over the past hours though EUR/USD has managed to tick up 20+ points. A weaker USD elsewhere, too; USD/JPY has dropped under 112.15 – this appears to be some small stop loss selling (under the overnight low) AUD, NZD, GBP, gold, CHF all up against the big …
