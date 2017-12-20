USD down against KD at 0.301, EUR up to 0.357

KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) — The exchange rate of the US dollar was down Wednesday, exchanging at KD 0.301, while the Euro was up to KD 0.357, said the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK). On its daily bulletin, CBK added that the rate of the Sterling Pound was …
