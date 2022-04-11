Summary: The benchmark US 10-Year Treasury yield soared to a March 2019 high at 2.7% on Friday up from its opening at 2.66%. Two-year US bond rates rose 5 basis points to 2.51%. T …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/DXY grinds higher, US 10-year bond yield hits three-year peak - April 11, 2022
- Is the EUR/USD ahead of Macron and Marin Le Pen face-off? - April 11, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye 1.0950 for the days ahead - April 10, 2022